Charlamagne tha God inks $200 million deal with iHeartRadio: ‘I want to create the BET of podcasting”

Charlamagne tha God has struck gold with iHeartRadio.

The 47-year-old longtime radio personality has reportedly signed a five-year, $200 million deal with the media giant, according to a recent Forbes profile that chronicles his rise in the industry and details how he plans to utilize the agreement to expand his podcast network, Black Effect, into what he calls the BET of podcasting.

“I truly thank God for it all,” “The Breakfast Club” co-host wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, Dec. 19, resharing Forbes’ post about the profile.

The agreement was reportedly finalized in August, though news of it surfaced just days after Netflix announced a separate partnership with iHeartMedia to stream 15 podcasts from the company’s portfolio, including “The Breakfast Club.” Under that deal, the long-running morning show will begin streaming on Netflix, while iHeartMedia will retain distribution rights.

“When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia, I was like, ‘I don’t want to just be talent,’” Charlamagne told Forbes. “I want to create this podcast network. I want to create the BET [Black Entertainment Television] for podcasting.”

Charlamagne, born Lenard McKelvey, got his start in radio in South Carolina before getting his major break in 2006, when he began co-hosting “The Wendy Williams Experience,” where his sharp, unfiltered commentary helped raise his national profile. He later went on to launch “The Breakfast Club” in 2010 alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee. The show has since become one of the most influential morning programs in the country, known for its candid interviews, cultural commentary, occasional controversy, and conversations that routinely shape headlines and drive national discourse.

In 2020, he expanded his media footprint with the launch of Black Effect, a joint venture with iHeartMedia aimed at amplifying Black voices across culture, sports, business, and wellness.

Since its debut, Black Effect has rolled out more than 60 podcasts, including shows hosted by former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, entrepreneur Daymond John, and social impact leader John Hope Bryant, becoming a significant contributor to iHeartMedia’s growing audio business. The company reported $448.8 million in podcast revenue in 2024, up from $252.6 million in 2021 and $101 million the year prior. Charlamagne says he plans to add 10 more shows in 2026.

“I want to create 100 versions of me,” he told Forbes.