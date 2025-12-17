‘The Breakfast Club’ is headed to Netflix under a new deal inked with iHeartMedia

Charlamagne Tha God is heading to Netflix.

This week, the streaming giant announced it has signed an exclusive video podcast deal with iHeartMedia, bringing a slate of popular video podcasts to the platform, including the long-running morning talk show “The Breakfast Club,” according to Deadline. The agreement covers 15 podcasts in total and marks Netflix’s latest expansion into video-first podcast programming.

The announcement comes just weeks after Netflix struck a similar deal with Spotify in October, as the company continues to grow its podcast offerings and compete more directly with YouTube, which currently dominates the video podcast space.

In addition to “The Breakfast Club,” the deal includes several other iHeartMedia titles such as “My Favorite Murder,” “Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast,” “Behind the Bastards,” “Dear Chelsea,” “This Is Important,” “Joe and Jada,” and “The Psychology of Your 20s,” among others, Variety reported.

“With this partnership, we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy said, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Originally launched in 2010 by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, “The Breakfast Club” has since become one of the most influential radio shows in hip-hop and Black pop culture. The show, airing weekdays, is currently hosted by Charlamagne, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren Lorosa.

Over the years, the program, with a unique mix of humor, candor, and controversy, has generated countless viral moments and headline-making interviews, hosting everyone from chart-topping artists and actors to activists and political figures.

Under the new deal, full episodes of “The Breakfast Club” and the other participating podcasts will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting in early 2026.