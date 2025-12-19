Former ‘Sunday Best’ finalist Elder Goldwire McLendon, Samara Joy’s grandfather, passes away at 95

The gospel community is in mourning as Elder Goldwire McLendon, who broke through on Season 3 of BET’s “Sunday’s Best” in 2010, has passed away, according to reports. He was 95.

A cause of death was not revealed for the singer, who frequented churches across the country after his stirring performance on the singing competition. Taking part in the show at the age of 79, McLendon was among the oldest participants and managed to make it all the way to the finale. Ultimately, Le’Andria Johnson won the prize of Sunday’s Best, but McLendon didn’t walk away empty-handed.

Mathew Knowles, father to Beyoncé and Solange and the mind behind Destiny’s Child, signed McLendon to a recording contract at the age of 81. In one video uploaded to Knowles’ YouTube channel, McLendon can be seen performing at the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas for Bishop T.D. Jakes’ congregation.

The Philadelphia native dedicated himself to the church, and his influence as a musician extended beyond gospel and into jazz and other disciplines, particularly with his children and grandchildren. McLendon’s granddaughter, jazz musician Samara Joy, won Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards and she has won five Grammys in all, two wins for Best Jazz Album and two for Best Jazz Performance.

Last Christmas, Joy shared a performance of her grandfather, who was still entertaining audiences.

“it is well!! ❤️ our pop pop Elder Goldwire & the McLendon Family in Philly where it all began 🥹🙏🏽,” she captioned the post. “he’s 94 years young!!”

Samara and the McLendon family made it a mission to perform together whenever they could. In December 2023, McLendon performed at the Apollo Theater surrounded by his children for a first-time performance.

“Surprise! My Pop Pop Elder Goldwire McLendon graced the Apollo Theater stage with all his children for the first time and brought the house down with It is Well!!

not a dry eye in the entire place 😭🥹🙏🏽”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the McLendon family.