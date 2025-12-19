Texas DPS trooper faces criminal complaint after viral shove of Black South Carolina football player

One of the two football players involved in a viral incident with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at Kyle Field at Texas A&M last month is now filing a criminal complaint.

Oscar Adaway III, a running back for the South Carolina Gamecocks, filed a criminal complaint against the officer on Dec. 12, according to his attorney. According to the Brazos County Attorney’s office, the district attorney is considering whether to move forward with assault charges.

Adaway says he’s had to meet with a sports psychologist and has lost sleep after the Nov. 15 incident in which Adaway and wide receiver Nyck Harbor went into the northeast end zone of the stadium after Harbor came up lame following a touchdown catch. As both players were exiting the tunnel and heading back to the field, a Texas DPS trooper elbowed them as he was walking up the tunnel, then turned and told them, “Get out of here!”

Harbor jawed back at the trooper, but Adaway ushered him away. The game was broadcast on ESPN and quickly went viral, drawing critiques from LeBron James and a host of others. The trooper was sent home and then, later, relieved of his game-day duties.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. pic.twitter.com/k176lW0O09 — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) November 15, 2025

More than a month after the incident occurred, the Texas DPS has yet to reveal the officer’s name. According to The Washington Post, the department declined to share the trooper’s discipline history or provide an update on its investigation of the incident.

Adaway’s father didn’t see the incident when it happened, but became incensed once he saw a replay.



“They slowed it down, and you could see where Oscar tries to step out of his way, and the man steps into Oscar,” Oscar Adaway Jr. said. “You just bullied my kid ’cause you got a damn badge on.”

The incident brought back a painful memory for the Adaway family as Oscar’s sister, Alexia Adaway, a corrections officer in Arkansas, died by suicide in 2023. A note was found saved to her phone and Adaway Jr. discovered his daughter deceased in her apartment. She had been a victim of cyberbullying after her boyfriend was shot and killed.

“My son does not have issues with authority,” Adaway Jr. said. “And this is what makes someone have an issue with authority. It’s going to scare the hell out of you or make you hate them or both.”