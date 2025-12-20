Anthony Joshua flattens Jake Paul with sixth-round KO, breaks boxer’s jaw

Jake Paul finally faced a boxer many deem to still be in his physical prime. And Anthony Joshua soon made him realize that there are indeed levels in the boxing ring.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion stalked the social media influencer turned boxer for six rounds before delivering a crushing right hand that sent Paul to the canvas for a knockout on Friday night in their heavyweight fight.

Joshua registered four knockdowns in the fight, which at times resembled more of a wrestling or mixed martial arts match. Paul frequently tumbled over as his strategy of wearing down Joshua to catch him with his signature overhand right wasn’t working.

Paul, who entered the fight with recent wins over Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., was dwarfed in size by the 6-foot-6 Joshua. He attempted to circle the British fighter from the early going until his lack of conditioning cost him. Joshua would knock Paul down twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth in front of a sold-out crowd at Kaseya Center in Miami.

After the fight, Paul confirmed his jaw was broken after the final right hand that ended the fight.

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

“It wasn’t the best performance,” Joshua said after the fight while giving Paul his respect. “It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its destination.”

Many skeptics predicted an early knockout in rounds 1 or 2 and had criticized Paul for facing fighters who were either past their prime or had previously never set foot in a boxing ring. Joshua, who was coming off a brutal KO loss to fellow British boxer Daniel Dubois, quickly proved in the latter rounds that he was indeed the right boxer that fans wanted to prove Paul wrong. The crowd yearned for a knockout and Joshua delivered on that.

Paul was adamant that he would continue his boxing career after the loss, the first of his career to come via stoppage.

“Man, I’ve already won in every single way in life,” Paul said of securing the unlikely bout with the former heavyweight champ. He later added that he would likely go back down to fight in the cruiserweight division and aim for a world title there, but not before a well-deserved break.