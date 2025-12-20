‘I like education’: Bobby Wagner earns his MBA from Howard while still playing in the NFL

Bobby Wagner is no stranger to milestones, but this one doesn’t appear on a stat sheet. While closing in on 2,000 career tackles — a mark only two NFL linebackers have ever reached — Wagner has also been earning an MBA from Howard University, the historically Black institution he’ll officially graduate from in May.

The 18-month program, which Wagner began in January 2024, was largely online. However, he attended in-person classes this past summer. Determined to balance football and academics, he intentionally packed his coursework into the summer months to avoid the Spring season.

“I was just like, ‘Man, I just got here,’” Wagner told reporters of the advice he received early in his career to pursue an advanced degree. “But I had really good mentors that really pushed me to understand that this game could be taken away from you at any given moment.”

Wagner’s drive extends beyond the classroom. This summer, he became a minority investor in the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, demonstrating that his focus on business isn’t just symbolic. “Sometimes when you come from playing football and go into the business world,” he said, “a lot of people feel like the reason why you’re able to get into those spaces is because of people that you know… I’ve done the work through challenging times that most people wouldn’t have done.”

On the field, Wagner remains a force. With just 25 tackles needed over the Commanders’ last three games, he is poised to become the third NFL player ever to reach 2,000 career tackles, joining Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and London Fletcher. Wagner recently spoke with Fletcher, who now serves as the Commanders’ radio analyst, reflecting on the milestone. “It’s more about making players I began my career with proud,” Wagner said.

Even with all the demands, Wagner hasn’t lost his love for the game. “It’s been a challenging season, but I enjoy playing,” he said. “I enjoy being around these guys, and they make it fun.”

Wagner says he sees his academic pursuits as a way to challenge the narrative that NFL players can’t succeed in multiple arenas. He said, “From the outside world, if you do something else, then they feel like you’re not focused… You can master the field you’re in and also learn and study other things. Guys play video games and stuff during the season. I just choose to learn.”

Wagner credits his inspirations, like Kobe Bryant, who demonstrated how athletes can excel in business, creative pursuits, and personal growth outside their sport. “If somebody like that can do it, then anybody could do it,” Wagner said.

Wearing a blue Howard sweatshirt in front of the media, Wagner reflected on how far he’s come. “Getting an advanced degree was something my younger self would have been surprised to see… I like education. Clearly, that’s why I did it.”

Bobby Wagner isn’t just chasing tackles or titles. He’s building a legacy that proves success isn’t limited to one field — on or off the gridiron.