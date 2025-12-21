Chelley Bissainthe says she regrets sharing her breakup from Ace Greene publicly

After confirming the news of her breakup in an interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio earlier this month, “Love Island USA” star Chelley Bissainthe said she feels “regret” for sharing the news publicly.

On Friday, the reality star and influencer took to X to follow up on the announcement she made that she and boyfriend Ace Greene, whom she dated during “Love Island USA” season 7 and in the months after the show ended, had parted ways. She thanked her fans for being “loving, supportive and kind” since the news broke on December 12, but admitted she was unhappy with how it came out.

“I’ve been sitting with a lot of feelings, and one of them is regret for speaking publicly about something so personal before I really gave myself the time and care it deserved,” she wrote in a thread on X.

Bissainthe said that an occasion like a breakup should be “worked through in real life.. not online.”

For the cast members of “Love Island USA” who become breakout stars, navigating these situations is tricky, as fans have become accustomed to watching their relationship highs and lows on television. The show’s season runs for around six weeks during the summer and releases episodes six days per week. In a recent interview with Glamour, Bissainthe’s castmates and couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe spoke about having to have relationship boundaries… with the fans.

“These are the people that met us through a TV screen and watched us every single day for six weeks at a time. They’re hungry for more. We felt obligated to let them in, still, in the beginning,” Carthen told Glamour. “But eventually it became mentally draining. People started to nitpick. They were doing that on the show, but we didn’t have our phones to see it—now that we’re actually having to live with it and hear about it, it’s like, “Oh, maybe we don’t need to share as much anymore.”

Bissainthe echoed this sentiment regarding how she plans to discuss her and Greene’s relationship in the future, writing that she “loves and cares” about him, and that “Right now my priority is peace, boundaries, and protecting what matters to me.”

“I’m choosing to handle our relationship with more privacy & intention moving forward,” she said. “I just ask that there be respect and kindness on both sides, & that the hate and speculation stop.”