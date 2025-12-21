Common and Jennifer Hudson have a cozy NFL date night watching Bears win

Common and Jennifer Hudson’s love is still going strong — as is their support for their hometown Chicago Bears. The couple was spotted cheering in the stands at Soldier Field for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

In one video, the couple cuddled up close, their faces touching as Common declared, “We’re representing for the Chi.”

“Chicago!” Hudson yelled into the camera.

The Bears trailed the Packers 16-6 late into the fourth quarter, only for Chicago to come blazing back, scoring 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game. It took a 46-yard pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore in overtime to win the game for the Bears. After the game, Common and Jennifer Hudson took to the field to celebrate.

“Ungh! Bear down!” Hudson yelled as she jumped up and down at the edge of the turf, rejoicing over the victory.

“Bear down,” Common echoed, before warning his girlfriend that security was right next to her.

“Shout out to the Bears, man,” he added. “That’s what we on.”

Common and Hudson have always been vocal about their love for the city that shaped them. Hudson, 43, grew up on Chicago’s South Side, while 52-year-old Common is a Hyde Park native. The pair first crossed paths years ago through their overlapping creative worlds, but sparks didn’t fly publicly until much later. Their romantic connection became official in 2022 after they starred together in the film “Breathe.”

In an interview with ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Common opened up about how their shared roots have helped the relationship flourish:

“This is definitely—with all due respect to all the women I’ve dated ’cause it’s all love—but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” Common explained. “When you’re with somebody who’s from where you’re from, it’s a different kind of connection, too.”

While the couple has primarily kept their relationship private, they haven’t shied away from public appearances, showing up for each other at award shows, charity events, courtside for NBA games, and now in the stands at football games. Both have described their bond as rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and an understanding of what it takes to grow while under public scrutiny.

Common sparked headlines when he revealed that if he were to ever marry, it would be to her.

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common. “For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Recently, questions about whether the couple will wed resurfaced after images emerged from the August 24th wedding of Shevaz Freeman and Marlon Everett, where Common served as a groomsman. Hudson also attended their nuptials.

While Hudson was previously engaged to her son’s father, David Otunga, neither she nor Common has ever been married.

What do you think, GrioFam? Are these two a match meant for forever?