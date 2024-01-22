Jennifer Hudson and Common are in their ‘happy place’

Jennifer Hudson is in her “happy place” and freestyling about it!

On Monday, the EGOT winner and television host seemingly confirmed her romance with rapper, actor, and fellow Chicagoan Common when he made an appearance to promote his new book “And Then We Rise: A Guide to Loving and Taking Care of Self,” on her talk show.

“J Hud coming live from the happy place,” the singer rapped over a soulful beat before announcing her first guest would be the one and only Common in a clip of the show.

The rapper waltzed out onto the stage in a buttery yellow ensemble (he later explained he wore just for her), carrying a massive bouquet of flowers and wearing a smile from ear to ear.

After discussing their shared Southside of Chicago heritage, Hudson got down to business and asked the man of the hour if he was currently dating anyone.

Common, who has been linked to Angela Rye, Taraji P. Henson, and most recently Tiffany Haddish in the past, replied with a resounding “yes” and said, “I’m in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life.”

He explained, “She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

And if wasn’t apparent whom the EGOT winner was referring to, he elaborated further.

He added, “I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high; she had to get her own talk show.”

Common then returned the question to Hudson, who quickly confirmed she was dating someone as well and that she was very happy. She then asked him if he was happy in his relationship.

“This relationship is a happy place for me,” he noted. “It’s one of those things where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day. I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson sits with rapper and actor Common during the first half of a game between the L.A. Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The pair then agreed God was in his relationship before the conversation turned to a few recent and buzzworthy appearances Common has had, including attending an Usher concert and a Chicago Bulls game with Hudson. In another clip, the talk show host teased, “We keep ending up in the same places.”

Throughout the appearance, the two laid on the compliments, stole glances at one another, and beamed the entire time. The rumored couple have been linked since at least June when Common gushed about Hudson during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.”

“She’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her,” he said. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”

