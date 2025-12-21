Lizzo is now coming for “false accusers” after legal win against ex-employees

Amid her ongoing lawsuit against her former dancers, Lizzo is speaking out against “false accusers” in a new post on Substack. She wrote in her essay, “Who’s Gonna Write the op-ed on False Accusers?” that “victims of sexual assault, rape, sexual harassment” are harmed by people who make “false allegations.”

The post from Lizzo criticizes social media comments, the judicial system, the “believe women” movement, and the misinformation of the Trump era, to make her point about the issue, which is that people who have experienced “true traumatic crimes” are discouraged from speaking out when others make fake claims and “make light of the exact kind of trauma they’ve endured.”

“As a person who has been publicly falsely accused I think about the impact that has had on others,” she wrote. “I think about the cognitive dissonance one experiences hoping that the allegation they heard about someone they like isn’t true, but also deeply not wanting to invalidate an alleged victim. I think about them having to choose sides while reliving their own trauma.”

The writing from the “About Damn Time” singer comes after she won a part of the lawsuit she’s been fighting for the last two years. Lizzo was sued in 2023 by her former employees, Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams, who accused her and her production company of sexual harassment and fat-shaming.

In an update this week, Lizzo’s lawyer, Marty Singer, reported that the dancers’ claim that she had fat-shamed them was dismissed. The artist posted about the legal win on Instagram, saying she will continue fighting the lawsuit and “will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”

“The fat-shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court,” she posted in a statement on her Instagram Reel. “There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out.”

On Saturday, she elaborated on her feelings toward the “normalization of false allegations.”

“The falsely accused face great consequences, sometimes more consequences than false accusers face,” she wrote. “But no one suffers more from the normalization of false allegations than real victims. When will we clear a path for real victims to be empowered? It’s time to talk about it.”

The singer then took shots at the phrase “believe all women,” saying it has been “weaponized,” and connected the false accusers to misinformation under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

“The longer we wait to address this issue the longer real victims get marginalized,” she said. “In a second Trump term where truth has been devalued and distorted, we will be challenged with the task of deciding what is real and what is not real. And I hope, for the sake of people who tell the truth, that we can define it.”