Jasmine Crockett claps back after Vice President JD Vance calls her ‘street girl’

U.S. Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett is hitting back after Vice President JD Vance delivered a personal attack against her, calling the Black congresswoman a “street girl.”

While delivering a speech on Sunday at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Vance rebuked Democrats for “not sending their best” in the upcoming 2026 elections. Calling Crockett out by name, he said, “The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails.”

Vance said Crockett and other Democrats are “puppets.” The vice president added, “They are cogs in a machine that wants to make you poorer, that wants to make you less powerful, and wants to make you less safe in the country your ancestors built…President Trump and I are doing everything we can to break that machine.”

Crockett responded to the Vice President hours later, telling MS Now’s “The Weekend: Primetime” that Vance’s reference to a “street girl persona” was the same “racist tropes” she had heard her “entire life.”

“Anybody that you talk to knows my credentials. They know that I’ve gone to school. They know that I’m educated…but at the end of the day, I am who I am, and I am authentic,” said Crockett, who has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump, who repeatedly calls her “low IQ.”

She continued, “That is actually what they are fearful of…my authenticity, because it rings true with every single American, whether they’re a Texan or not.”

Crockett said she would not be “distracted” by Vance’s remarks. “When they can tell me about their policies that are helping Texas, then we can have a conversation, until then, take whatever shots you want to take at me, because I have been a Black woman my entire life.”

Taking issue with Vance’s reference to the Democratic Party’s “record,” Congresswoman Crockett hit back, “Baby, let’s talk about your record, because the only reason you’re the vice president is because the current President tried to have his last [vice] president killed.”

During President Trump’s first term, then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to join his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. When angry Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump defended it as “common sense.”

Talking about her own credentials, the University of Houston Law School grad said she has always been “fighting for people” long before politics, in the courtroom defending Constitutional rights, and, as Vance alluded to, the “streets.”

“Whether it was in the courtroom or if it was in the streets…making sure those that were out there wanting to exercise their constitutional right to come together and protest injustices, I was representing [them] pro bono,” she shared.

Crockett said Vance and Republicans are “scared” of her, and emphasized, “they should be.” But she urged Texan voters to “focus,” explaining, “Our two senators literally just voted against extending the Affordable Care Act tax subsidies that would help almost an additional almost 4 million people that are on the marketplace in a state where we have 5 million that are completely uninsured.”

She continued, “They basically are trying to put another 4 million people off of their insurance, and this is before we endure the cuts that are coming because of the Big, Ugly Bill where we know 17 million people in this country are going to lose their health care.”

Crockett said, despite the adversities she faced as a Black woman in law or in politics, “somehow I ascended and became a U.S. Congresswoman.” She added, “It will not be different when I become a U.S. senator, and [Vance and I] can have a conversation when I get to the Senate floor, if he wants to talk.”