Charlie Kirk said he didn’t think Nicki Minaj was a good role model to Black girls

A resurfaced video of Charlie Kirk shows that he did not think Nicki Minaj was a “good role model” to Black girls. This comes to light after Minaj’s appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where the rapper shared the stage with Kirk’s widow and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

Some are using the clip as a gotcha moment for the 43-year-old rapper, who has been aligning herself with the Trump administration and its right-wing allies.

Here’s what Charlie Kirk thought about you, @NICKIMINAJ.



“I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old black girls…who do you get your art from?” pic.twitter.com/yCWOWvjmBH — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 23, 2025

Kirk, who used to visit college campuses to debate liberal students, was on his “Prove Me Wrong” tour, telling an audience member that “Black culture is being held captive by influences, songs, and role models.”

Also Read:Nicki Minaj praises Trump during surprise appearance at Turning Point USA conference

“I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls,” he said.

He also incorrectly referenced the song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as an example of Minaj’s lyrics being bad for Black girls, admitting, “I don’t know which one wrote that song.” He then compared the female rappers to “role models of the 1940s and 50s for Black America,” not naming anyone in particular.

Kirk, who was white, was vocal about how he felt about Black people, often speaking as if he were an authority on issues facing the Black community. His final words before he was assassinated were quipping about whether mass shootings in the United States were “counting gang violence.” He had previously made comments about “prowling Blacks” targeting white people “for fun,” and spoke out against affirmative action and diversity and inclusion policies, in one case chastising Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson for being beneficiaries.

“You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously,” he said.

The video of Kirk is making rounds on social media just days after Minaj appeared as a surprise guest on Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest with Kirk’s widow, where she called President Donald Trump “dashing” and called Vice President JD Vance an “assassin,” which was an unfortunate word choice. Minaj also argued that that empowering Black Americans came at the expense of white people’s feelings. The reaction was swift, even the Democratic Party social media account weighed in, calling Minaj a “pedophile protector.”

Kirk had also invoked Minaj in some older posts. In 2021, he used her as an example of how he believed Democrats treated Black people they “can’t control.”

“Democrats’ treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don’t care about black people, especially those they can’t control. They just use them every 4 years for their votes. But people are waking up.”

He was also a fan of Minaj’s verse on the song “Monster,” per Candace Owens.