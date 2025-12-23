Jill Scott remains open about life after tough lessons: ‘Lost more money than people have ever made or ever will’

Jill Scott can attest to some tough times she experienced while growing up in Philly and throughout her life. But the 53-year-old singer and actress is still finding joy despite some hardships.

The “Golden” singer was a guest on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and in the episode shared on social media on Sunday (Dec. 21), Scott recalled stories of her adolescence in North Philadelphia and some of the trouble she could have and did get into. For her, those moments and the rest of her life have been nothing but things to acknowledge and to move with purpose afterwards.

“It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” she told Gillie Da Kid around the 27-minute mark. “These things are character-building. And you learn as you go.”

She added, “Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence. I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will, multiple times.”

When asked if the financial losses were due to her divorces, Scott shot back, “No, on some other sh-t, but that’s life.”

Scott was married to Lyzel Williams, the inspiration behind her 2000 hit single “He Loves Me (Lyzel In E Flat)” from 2001 to 2007. The pair would later call it quits. Nine years later, Scott would walk down the aisle again and wed Mike Dobson in 2016. The couple’s marriage didn’t make it a year and a half as Scott filed for divorce in fifteen months after saying “I do,” citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

The singer admits she did have to pay Williams some of her money after their divorce but the two are on solid terms and referred to him as a “friend.” As it pertains to Dobson?



“Not at all. Nada. Nunca,” she shared while shaking her head.

Fans of the singer have also come to watch her fictional love life unfold, whether it’s on BET’s “First Wives Club” or in the Tyler Perry “Why Did I Get Married” universe. As Sheila, Scott has given fans glimpses of both heartbreak and triumph, and she’ll be doing so again when the third installment of the “Why Did I Get Married” series arrives with “Why Did I Get Married Again?”