Priah Ferguson reveals how her beloved character Erica on ‘Stranger Things’ helped her find her own voice

As the rest of the world prepares to say goodbye to Hawkins as Netflix’s breakout hit series “Stranger Things” comes to an end after five eventful and groundbreaking wild seasons, its cast—in particular Priah Ferguson—hopes a little piece of the series stays with fans long after the credits roll.

The 19-year-old actress, who stars in the sci-fi blockbuster as Erica Sinclair, the sassy, wise-cracking, no-nonsense little sister of Lucas (played by Caleb McLaughlin), says at its heart, “Stranger Things” has always been about friendship—and the love that carries people through even the darkest moments.

“I hope that people kind of take away how great of a job the show did with trying to connect everyone from different generations and different backgrounds,” Ferguson told theGrio during a recent sit-down ahead of the series finale. “[But] also, the show did an amazing job centering it around friendship and family and love. I hope they take that away from the show as well — besides all the craziness going on.”

That emotional core, she says, is what made the series resonate so deeply.

“The show started off with friendship, and I hope [fans] take the love of that away from the show,” she added. “Yes, it’s sad, but it’s also a sense of happiness and love and joy in there too — finding those happy moments within the sad moments.”

Since its 2016 premiere, “Stranger Things” has grown into a cultural phenomenon, blending ’80s nostalgia, sci-fi horror, and heartfelt coming-of-age storytelling. Ferguson, hailing from Atlanta, joined the cast in Season 2, quickly stealing scenes with Erica’s razor-sharp wit, unapologetic confidence, and perfectly executed little-sister energy.

Over the years, Erica evolved from comic relief to a fan-favorite icon—especially for younger girls who saw themselves reflected in her boldness, intelligence, and refusal to be sidelined.

“Erica says what people are thinking, which people love,” Ferguson explained. “She comes in at the perfect time when there’s confusion going on and says what everyone’s thinking. She’s also very confident and nerdy, which you don’t see often—especially with girls on TV. I think that really spoke to people.”

For Ferguson, the role was both personal and transformative. While she pulled from her own confidence to bring Erica to life, she says the character also pushed her to grow.

“I put myself into Erica a little bit,” she said. “I’ve been confident from a young age, and that was kind of instilled in me — knowing I belong in any room I walk into. But I also took away Erica’s bluntness. She definitely helped me find my voice more and speak up for myself.”

As the series heads into its final chapters, Ferguson says reflecting on Erica’s whole journey has been bittersweet—but deeply meaningful.

“She’s straightforward, she speaks up for herself and for others, and she does what’s right,” she said. “That’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

While she couldn’t reveal what’s to come as the final episodes arrive, Ferguson teased that fans will walk away satisfied.

“I can’t say much,” she laughed. “But I can’t wait for people to see the ending and see where all the characters end up.”

“Stranger Things” drops episodes 5–7 of season five on Thursday, Dec. 25, with the series finale arriving on Wednesday, Dec. 31.