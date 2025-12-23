Scott Evans announces ‘House Guest’ Live tour

Scott Evans has always known how to make people feel at home. Now, he’s taking that feeling on the road.

The Emmy-nominated host and cultural connector behind the viral, Webby Award–winning series “House Guest” is officially going on tour, transforming his beloved digital gathering space into a live audience experience. After amassing millions of views across social platforms and becoming a staple of feel-good, soul-nourishing content, “House Guest Live” will kick off in New York City before making stops in Chicago and Atlanta.

For Evans, the tour is a natural extension of what “House Guest” has always been about: connection.

“What I am is an amplifier,” Evans said in a press release shared with theGrio. “I see the joy, the energy, and the purpose in people, and I draw that out. I seek it out.”

That philosophy has become the heartbeat of “House Guest,” a show that feels less like a podcast and more like an open-door invitation. With his compassionate mind, intelligent heart and whimsical spirit, Evans creates a space where vulnerability, laughter, and affirmation coexist, making guests feel at home.

Over the past year, Evans has welcomed some of the most influential voices across politics, entertainment, and Black culture, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Cynthia Erivo, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Leslie Jones, Tina Knowles, and more.

“The show is meant to provide a burst of JOY to help us all get through these complicated times. Come for the fun, stay for the JOY,” he continued. “’House Guest’ is an example of creating space for yourself!”

Now, “House Guest Live” promises to bring that same magic directly to audiences. Each stop will feature a special guest, along with surprises designed to mirror the warmth and spontaneity fans have come to love online.

“I can’t wait to pull up on all our neighbors out there!” Evans says. “The calls, DMs, and comments made this tour happen, and we are about to get it together. We are so thankful for the love and support for this community. We have laughed, cried, enjoyed some good eats, and lifted each other up.”

See the tour stops, dates, and ticket details below: