OWN debuts the official trailer for ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’



Iyanla Vanzant is returning to OWN with a new series, ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix,’ and the newly released trailer makes one thing clear: a lot has changed since audiences first met her more than a decade ago.



In the trailer, Iyanla reflects on the early days of ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’, which first aired in 2012, and openly acknowledges how much time has passed, both personally and culturally. As a montage of clips from past episodes and appearances plays in the background, Iyanla notes the shifts in the world, in technology, and in her own life, including the ways aging and responsibility have reshaped her perspective.



“We filmed the very first episode of ‘Fix My Life’ in early 2012 and the world was a very different place then,” Vanzant tells the cameras. “Prince was still alive, the iPhone 5 was the latest innovation, Instagram had just been born, and Zoom was not yet public. 12 years ago, I could stand up from a chair without sound effects and my great grandson, whom I’m now raising hadn’t even been born.”

Rather than revisiting old moments for nostalgia, ‘The Inside Fix’ is positioned as a continuation of the work, grounded in the understanding that the world audiences are navigating today is very different from the one that existed when ‘Fix My Life’ first premiered.

Iyanla speaks directly about how silence and denial were once common coping mechanisms, while emphasizing that the need for honesty and healing remains.

“Back then, there were many truths that we simply did not say out loud, and even more. that we wouldn’t dare talk about at all,” Vanzant admits in the trailer. “Silence was our shield and denial was our survival strategy, and yet, this remains true. The truth is still the truth, and the principles are the principles, and healing is still required.”

The new series centers on revisiting core teachings and lessons from her past work, offering guidance and practical insight for people who are still navigating emotional, personal, and collective challenges.

“At every level of our being and every aspect of our world, let’s do it,” Iyanla says, before closing strong. “Let the healing begin. I am Iyanla Vanzant, and I’m back to help you do your work.

‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’ marks a return to familiar ground, with a renewed focus on helping her community do the emotional work required for the times we’re living in now.

‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’ premieres Saturday, January 17th 8pm ET/PT on OWN.