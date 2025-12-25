Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are officially engaged!

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are engaged!

The couple announced their engagement today in a joint post on Instagram, sharing photos at the Overstory rooftop bar in New York City. Woods wore an all-white outfit that went with the occasion, as the two posed with their family members. In the caption, they cleverly wrote “Marry Christmas.”

The model and professional basketball player began dating in 2020, after being good friends “for years” prior, and publicly announced the relationship in September of that year. Woods, 28, told People in 2023 that during the COVID pandemic, she and Towns, 30, got to know each other on a different level.

“COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship,” she said.

She continued, “So, we’ve been through a lot together,” she added. “We’ve seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”



Two have bonded over heartbreak. Towns lost his mother during the pandemic, and Woods’ father died in 2017. The two have shared how they each made efforts to honor the other’s parents. In 2021, Woods posted a video of Towns showering her with gifts on the anniversary of her father’s death that year, and recently, for Towns’ birthday, she bought him a car that was the exact make of the one his mother drove when he was growing up.

Towns has also gushed over Woods in interviews. He told People in 2024 that he was grateful to the women in his family for teaching him to appreciate the “impact” of “good women.”

“You know, with my mom and my sister, I’ve seen the impact that good women have on men’s lives, and I’m just blessed that I saw that firsthand before I got with Jordyn so that I could learn to appreciate her.”