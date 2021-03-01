Karl Anthony-Towns surprises Jordyn Woods on her late father’s birthday

In an Instagram Story, Woods described the message — then showed the gifts — from her Minnesota Timberwolves player boyfriend.

Jordyn Woods’ father, the late John Woods, was a sound engineer on the hit NBC show, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He died in 2017, just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

On Saturday, the day that would have been Woods’ 61st birthday, his daughter’s boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, showered her with gifts to lovingly mark the occasion.

Jordyn Woods (left) was reportedly showered with gifts by boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns (right) to mark the occasion of her late father’s 61st birthday. (Photos by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET and Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In an Instagram Story, the model-actress described how she got a message from the Minnesota Timberwolves player letting her know he was having something delivered for her. “And it’s my dad’s birthday,” she said, “so it’s kind of a rough day for us, and this is what I come home to.”

She then panned the camera to show dozens of gifts.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “@karltowns said he was filling in the missing space for my dad not being here.”

Among the gifts were an orange Hermès box, a bouquet of flowers and several pairs of shoes. She also received even more flowers and a delivery of balloons by a man who read her a poem Towns had written.

The couple confirmed their romance last September and had been longtime friends.

They both share the pain of losing a parent. Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 last year and was himself briefly sidelined from playing in the NBA due to his own diagnosis.

Woods was previously a cast member on Keeping up with the Kardashians due to former her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. She is currently a recurring character on the Freeform show Grown-ish and is an advocate for body positivity.

A source in an article last month on the gossip website Hollywood Life reported that Towns are Woods are close to becoming engaged. “This past year, Karl has been through hell and back dealing with family tragedy as well as his own COVID diagnosis and getting hit by a drunk driver,” the site claims, “and through all of that and more, the main thing that has kept him afloat has been Jordyn.”

