Lizzo on Nicki Minaj’s Turning Point USA appearance: ‘There is money behind everything’

According to Lizzo, Nicki Minaj’s MAGA moves are an indicator of an upcoming celebrity trend in politics.

“You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side, she said in a now- deleted video on social media. “You’re gonna see it. It’s already started, and it’s gonna continue.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer was responding to a comment from another post, which asked her how she felt about Minaj, who has made news headlines recently for her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she shared the stage with the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Along with this, Minaj has, as of late, been a public supporter of the Trump administration and a critic of the Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

Rather than directly sharing her thoughts on Minaj (“Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter”), Lizzo focused on the broader implications of the moment and suggested that more people will continue to align themselves with President Donald Trump while he’s in power for their own financial gain.

This is Trump’s first year as president. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. And it’s going to hurt your feelings, and it’s gonna disappoint you,” she said. “And you have to know that there is money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make. And I’m not surprised.”

Lizzo isn’t the only entertainment public figure to speak out about Minaj. Joe Budden had much more pointed words for the rapper on his podcast this week, saying this latest move from her was “the last candle on the cake.” He argued that her cosigning of the Turning Point USA platform went against the values of hip hop and her transgender fanbase.

“Extremely disappointed,” Budden added. “Very anti-Black of you. Very anti-Black of you. Let’s just call sh*t what it is.”