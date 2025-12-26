‘Big Brother’ star Mickey Lee dies on Christmas Day

Family members of ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 cast member Mickey C. Lee shared news of her tragic passing on social media Friday.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” the statement, posted on Instagram, read. “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

The statement went on to thank Lee’s supporters for their prayers and love during this difficult time. “Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated,” the message read.

Many friends and fans of Lee, 35, learned she had been hospitalized earlier this week, when her loved ones shared a GoFundMe campaign revealing she was in the ICU in critical condition after suffering a series of cardiac arrests following complications rom the flu. $31,455 of the $40,000 goal had been raised by last check. The money was intended to cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, family travel costs, and specialist care.

While no further information has been provided about memorial plans, the message about Lee’s passing promised that an update would be shared at a later date.

The statement closed by saying, “Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

The news of Lee’s death followed a Christmas Day message titled, “A Loving Request From Mickey’s Family,” where loved onesrequested a pause in calls and messages:

“Our hearts are heavy as we walk through a critical moment regarding Mickey,” the Instagram message read. “We feel the love surrounding us and we are incredibly thankful. Right now, our family needs quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another. We respectfully ask that calls, texts, and messages pause for now. Your prayers mean more than words, and we will share updates when we are able. Thank you for honoring our need for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Lee was based in Atlanta, GA, where she curated events aimed at showing the city had more to offer than hookah and lemon pepper wings. She proudly promoted her “Mingle Experience” event series in a recent podcast interview.

As TheGrio previously reported, Lee kicked off Season 27 of ‘Big Brother’ as one of the show’s fan favorites, winning the HoH Interrogation Power in Week 2 and going on to become Head of Household. Lee finished the show in 10th place after being eliminated 59 days into production.