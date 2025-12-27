Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss’ Longstanding Receiving Record in Vikings Win

Justin Jefferson added his name to the NFL record books Thursday night (Dec. 25), surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by any player through six seasons during the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Detroit Lions.

During the Vikings’ 23–10 victory over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson became the most productive wide receiver ever, through six NFL seasons by reaching 8,379 career receiving yards.

The moment wasn’t flashy. Jefferson finished the night with four catches for a team-high 30 yards. Just enough production to push him past a benchmark that once seemed untouchable.

And that’s what makes it remarkable.

Justin Jefferson with the one-handed catch for the TD 😤



Jefferson’s rise hasn’t been fueled by one transcendent season or a single quarterback pairing. It’s been built on consistency. Through his first five NFL seasons, he’s cleared the 1,000-yard receiving mark every year. Now, in 2025, he sits just 53 yards away from doing it again.

That reliability becomes even more impressive when you consider the chaos around him. Since the start of the 2023 season, Minnesota has cycled through a carousel of quarterbacks — Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, and Max Brosmer have all taken snaps under center. The system changed. The faces changed. Jefferson didn’t.

The four-time Pro Bowler has remained the offense’s anchor regardless of who’s throwing the ball.

While the Vikings are currently outside the NFC playoff picture in 2025, a sharp contrast to last season’s 14–3 finish, Jefferson’s presence continues to offer clarity about the franchise’s future. Records like this don’t happen by accident, and they don’t happen without adaptability.

Randy Moss changed what a wide receiver could look like. Justin Jefferson is redefining what one can survive and still dominate.

History didn’t need a spectacle Thursday night. It just required Justin Jefferson to be himself.