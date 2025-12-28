Usher opens up about family traditions, passion for playing Spades, and hosting skills

Usher Raymond IV is opening up about his incredible skills as a host. In a recent interview with Wallpaper, the singer discussed his new collaboration with Baccarat and his philosophies on hosting his family and friends.

“Hosting is an expression of how you feel about your guests and also who you are,” Usher said.

“I can put a mean cookout together with a red Solo cup, just as easily as I can with a crystal glass,” he continued. “It depends on who I’m hosting. If I’m trying to impress, a lot of thought goes into it. But afterwards, I’m very relaxed. That’s the purpose – to know someone else put thought into making sure your experience was curated with the best food and drinks.

The father of four admitted he’s not the best cook in the house, but that doesn’t keep him from putting his best foot forward in the kitchen.

“I only cook for my guests occasionally because I have an amazing group of people in my family – my wife and my mom – who really enjoy cooking,” Usher admitted. “I also have some of the greatest baby chefs in the world. My daughter cooks an amazing banana pudding, compliments of my Nanny, who taught me how to cook it or make it when I was four years old. So the traditions that make you feel as though you’re getting to know me and my history – that’s what I try to bring to my dining experience.”

When Usher does cook, he tends to lean into his strengths—breakfast or dessert. “If you’re lucky enough to wake up in my house, I make this thing called a ‘Tuscan egg toast,'” Usher said. “I bake an egg in the middle of a piece of bread with herbs, salt, pepper and crushed pepper if I want it spicy. That’s my specialty.” “I also consider myself a certified dessert chef, at least in my house!” he added. “I love to make banana pudding and pound cake. My auntie has an incredible pound cake recipe. I’ve shared those recipes with my kids.” In addition to family recipes, the ‘Confessions’ singer also shared that he has several songs that are part of his regular practices at home.

“I always play this song to wake the kids up, Louie Vega’s remix of Sylvester’s ‘Dance (Disco Heat).’ My kids hate me for it because I blast it. Other than that, ‘Get On Up‘ by James Brown. That’s my morning start.”

Usher added that he isn’t content to simply stream his favorites; he’s a fan of listening to records at home and connects the activity with other customs, like gathering together with family for regular conversation.

“It doesn’t matter what time of day, I love Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Sade,” Usher detailed. “I can listen to that all day. And I actually have records, I love to hear the vinyl. My kids think I’m a weirdo, but I want to keep traditions alive. It’s important to sit down, look each other in the face, and talk. Even if it’s just a Taco Tuesday, I manage to get everybody to sit down.”

When it comes time to host guests outside of the family, Usher says there is no fancy dream guest list.

“I don’t have one name, but I love bringing intellectual people together with ‘common folks,'” the singer explained. “I love a melting pot. I like to see dialogue between people who have big concepts and people who just want to talk about what’s going on in the world.”

If you’re lucky enough to score an invite to one of the singer’s gatherings, make sure you don’t show up empty-handed and be ready for some competition.