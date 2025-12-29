Victims in Anthony Joshua crash identified as trainers, close friends of the boxer

New information has emerged about the two men who died in the car accident involving British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua in southwestern Nigeria on Monday, revealing they were not just passengers — they were part of his inner training circle.

According to local reporting, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele aka “Latz”. Both were British nationals and close associates of Joshua: Ghami served as his strength and conditioning coach, helping prepare him ahead of his recent high-profile bout, while Latz was a personal trainer and friend whose @healthy_mindset online account had a dedicated following.

As TheGrio previously reported, the tragic crash occurred around 11 a.m. local time on Monday along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, when the Lexus SUV in which Joshua was riding collided with a stationary truck near the Makun area. Police and Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps say preliminary findings point to excessive speed and a wrongful overtaking maneuver as possible contributors to the collision.

While Joshua, 36, and another passenger survived with minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, Ghami and Ayodele were pronounced dead at the scene. Their remains have been taken to the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu as officials continue their investigation.

Friends and local media shared that the men had been actively posting on social media about the team’s arrival in Nigeria earlier that morning — excited about the trip — before the tragic accident occurred hours later. Latz, known online as “Healthy_Mindset,” was remembered as a devoted trainer and respected figure in the fitness community.

The Ogun State Government and former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar both issued condolences to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for Joshua’s recovery, underscoring the rare unity around the tragedy.

Authorities say the investigation into the precise causes of the crash is ongoing, with traffic safety officials urging motorists to exercise caution on fast-moving highways — especially during the busy festive season when travel and traffic volumes are high.

Joshua — who holds British and Nigerian heritage and had just returned from a major victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul earlier this month — remains under medical observation in a Nigerian hospital.

Paul took to X to extend his sympathies following the tragic collision.

Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025