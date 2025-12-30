Shaq sponsors Texas’ tallest would-be cop, promises custom car if he passes

Shaquille O’Neal knows a thing or two about standing out—literally.

Now, the NBA legend is helping a Texas man who’s even taller than him keep his dream alive. Jordan Wilmore, a 24-year-old aspiring police officer who stands 7 feet 3 inches tall, narrowly missed passing his state peace officer exam, scoring a 69, just one point below the required passing mark.



Instead of walking away, Wilmore is preparing for another attempt, with sponsorship and mentorship from Shaq, a certified peace officer himself.

According to KHOU 11, Wilmore completed the police academy before taking the state exam and hopes to join the Kemah Police Department. While the setback was disappointing, he said it only strengthened his resolve.

“At first I was down,” Wilmore said. “But I thought, you know, I’m still young. You fail, you get right back up. Can’t be too quick to quit.”

That determination stood out to Kemah Police Chief Raymond Garivey, a 34-year law enforcement veteran who said Wilmore’s response to failure set him apart.

“I’ve seen others fail, but I also see others give up,” Garivey said. “Once they’re done, they’re done. That’s not the case here. He wants to serve.”

Wilmore’s persistence eventually reached Shaq, who learned about his situation and reached out directly. During a FaceTime call with Garivey, the basketball icon offered more than encouragement, committing to sponsor Wilmore’s next attempt at the police academy.

“I want him to really focus on this because it’s commendable that a kid wants to be an officer,” O’Neal said. “I love cops. They made me who I am.”

O’Neal also promised Wilmore a custom-made car when he passes the exam, an incentive that underscores his confidence in the aspiring officer.

For Wilmore, the support has been deeply meaningful.

“I’m really thankful for him helping me out and being there, and being a mentor for helping me through this,” he said.

Shaq said he understands the journey firsthand, noting that it took him between five and seven years to graduate from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Academy.

“I wanted to just let him know he’s got my full support,” O’Neal said. “I’m going to be on you, brother, make sure you get it done.”

One point short may have delayed Jordan Wilmore’s badge, but with persistence, mentorship, and a little Shaq-sized encouragement, his goal remains firmly within reach.