Driver in fatal Anthony Joshua crash discharged from hospital, may face reckless driving charges as police search for truck driver

Nigerian authorities have issued a new update in the deadly car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his longtime friends and trainers, confirming that the driver of Joshua’s SUV has been discharged from the hospital and may face criminal charges.

According to Guardian Nigeria, a police spokesperson said the hired driver has been discharged from the hospital and is cooperating with investigators, providing his account of the incident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State. The spokesperson shared that the SUV sustained a flat tire on the front passenger side, causing the vehicle to lose control before the collision occurred.

Authorities say the driver could be charged with reckless driving, pending the outcome of the investigation into Monday’s fatal crash.

The update comes as officials also confirmed they are actively searching for the driver of the truck Joshua’s vehicle collided with. That driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash, and police are now working to identify and locate him, according to reporting from the Express.

The collision claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele, two of Joshua’s trainers and close friends, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Both men had traveled with the boxer to Nigeria and were part of his inner circle.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment before later being discharged. The former heavyweight champion had been in Nigeria less than two weeks after his high-profile knockout victory over Jake Paul.

TMZ reported that investigators are examining whether excessive speed or road conditions contributed to the crash on the heavily congested expressway, one of Nigeria’s busiest and most dangerous roadways. Nigerian officials have not yet released a final determination on fault.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and Ogun State Police Command have emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that accountability will be pursued once all parties involved are identified and interviewed, including the missing truck driver.

As the case develops, authorities say further updates will be provided regarding potential charges and next steps.