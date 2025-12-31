Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly split after less than a year together

After nearly a year of high-profile appearances and public praise for each other, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly ended their romantic relationship.

According to Page Six, the pair have “gone their separate ways” after less than 12 months together.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attends the Amazon Music premiere of Teyana Taylor's "Escape Room" Short Film at Amazon Music's Studio 126 on August 22, 2025 in Culver City, California.

The two first sparked speculation about a romance in early 2025, when they were seen together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles in February. The pair all but confirmed their coupling following the Oscars in March, appearing on social media in a trio of black and white photos which Teyana captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.”

The relationship officially became public in June when Taylor shared a pair of photos on Instagram celebrating Pierre’s 31st birthday.

“Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. 🌹” Taylor captioned the photos. “H”AP”PY BIRTHDAY Woody 🎈”

In the comments, Pierre thanked her for the birthday wishes: “Now and always. Thank you Tey 🌹”

Throughout the year, both stars publicly embraced their connection. When the couple attended the BET Awards together in June, Taylor told Complex‘s Jordan Rose that Pierre brought something tender and grounding to her life, saying, “He’s very gentle … It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode.”

Pierre also didn’t hide his admiration. On the promotional trail for Taylor’s 2025 album ‘Escape Room,’ he spoke affectionately about her, noting, “I’m sure everybody knows this, but I’ve got to say it, Teyana is really one of one.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor attend as Teyana Taylor celebrates her Escape Room album and short film release on August 20, 2025 in New York City.

The couple were often seen supporting each other at major public moments — from red carpet appearances at the BET Awards to creative collaborations. Pierre even appeared alongside Taylor in the visuals for her ‘Escape Room’ album, sharing several intimate scenes on-screen.

Despite what appeared to be a strong bond, it seems the relationship has quietly reached its end. There’s no official statement from either star’s representatives, and no details have been shared about what prompted the split.

Taylor has had a banner year: she’s earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Escape Room’ has earned her first Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. Meanwhile, Pierre’s star continues rising with major roles in upcoming projects like ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ and the DC/HBO series ‘Lanterns.’