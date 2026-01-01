Regé-Jean Page returns to Netflix in a new erotic thriller with bite

Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix as the star and executive producer of “Hancock Park,” a steamy new series that swaps Regency ballrooms for the manicured hedges of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhood. The project is described as “an erotic thriller with bite,” signaling a darker, more modern turn for the actor once known as the Duke of Hastings.

Written by Matthew Barry, “Hancock Park” centers on a dangerously charismatic outsider who rents a backyard guest house and quietly infiltrates the lives of a seemingly perfect L.A. family. As he emeshes himself deeper into their world, the façade of elite respectability begins to crack, exposing the desire, deceit, and obsession lurking beneath the surface of high society.

Page won’t just be in front of the camera. He’s executive producing through his company, A Mighty Stranger, alongside Emily Brown and Drew Comins, further solidifying his move into shaping the stories he stars in. Netflix has teased that Page will play “a different kind of royalty.” A member of Los Angeles elite whose family is struggling to hold onto its status.

For many viewers, Page’s name is forever linked to “Bridgerton,” where he played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the show’s first season. His departure ahead of season two surprised fans, but Page was candid about why he left. In 2021, he told Variety that the one-season arc was exactly what drew him in, “a beginning, middle, end,” and that there was value in completing the story and “sticking the landing.”

“I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” Page said at the time, adding that finishing Simon’s arc felt right.

As for “Hancock Park,” the wait is still on. The series is currently in development. No release date has been announced. Casting beyond Page has yet to be revealed.

Still, the premise alone suggests a familiar kind of allure, only this time, it’s not about burning for a duke. It’s about watching privilege unravel, one perfectly kept secret at a time.