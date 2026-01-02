Joe Budden calls Zeus docuseries with Diddy’s sons a “horrible idea”

Joe Budden has strong feelings about the upcoming Zeus docuseries featuring Christian, 27, and Justin Combs, 32, the sons of controversial music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. As TheGrio previously reported, a trailer for the project was released earlier this week which featured the two young men sitting side by side as they watched a television screen flash a series of negative headlines about their father. The short clip ends with Justin receiving a collect call from Fort Dix, the the federal prison where their father is currently serving his sentence.

In the latest episode of his ‘Joe Budden Podcast,’ the rapper and talking head reacts to the social media clip:

“I think this is a horrible idea,” Budden says. “A horrible idea. I don’t know if I could think of a worse idea. And I f*ck with them two, like I’m not against them. Like, they didn’t do it. They’ve been nothing but kind to me. They look stupid in the trailer.”

His sentiments were echoed by others on the show, some of whom had not even seen the clip.

Zeus’ CEO Lemmuel Plummer defended the network’s decision to move forward with the project in a statement released shortly after the teaser dropped on social media”

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story,” Plummer said. “We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light.”

Budden hasn’t been on the only one speaking out about the series. While nearly 300,000 people have liked the original trailer posted on Instagram, a number of comments expressed disdain towards the idea.

“Lemmy you should’ve left this one alone, 50 bout to have a field day with you 😩,” one person remarked.

Another read, “Excuse me? 😂 .. Not lemmy out here standing with Diddy 😂”

Some seemed to delight in the messiness of the idea. One person remarked, “I can’t wait to see wat the lil diddlers have to say‼️😂 this should be good…”

Others questioned Justin and Christian’s innocence: “Nobody care about their POV…. They were involved too 🤦🏽‍♀️,” another posted added.

50 cent didn’t waste any time making his thoughts known on the matter.

The rapper shared the tail end of the trailer on his Instagram page along with the caption, “Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea.”



The docuseries doesn’t yet have an official release date, though it’s expected to debut sometime in 2026.