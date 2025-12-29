Diddy’s sons set to share their side, Zeus premieres new docuseries teaser 

As the legal and cultural narrative surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to dominate headlines, two of his sons are stepping forward with their own story. In a new teaser shared on social media, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs unveiled the first look at a documentary series set to premiere in 2026 on the Zeus Network, where they’ll chronicle their experiences growing up in one of hip-hop’s most prominent families and give an inside look into how recent events have impacted their lives.

The short preview shows the brothers sitting side-by-side watching media coverage of their father’s high-profile criminal trial, where headlines and courtroom footage flash across the screen as they grapple with the fallout in real time. At one pivotal moment in the teaser, Justin receives an incoming call from Fort Dix, the federal prison where their father is currently serving his sentence — hinting that the series could explore both their personal reflections and the ongoing family dynamic behind the headlines.



The docuseries is positioned as a chance for the Combs brothers to “tell their side,” offering fans an intimate, first-person narrative that hasn’t been front and center in previous films about their father. Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer clarified that the project is less about endorsing Diddy and more about giving Justin and Christian a platform to share their truth on their own terms.

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story,” Plummer added in the comments under the post. “We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light.”

The Combs family has been thrust into the spotlight repeatedly over the past year, from the widely watched Netflix docuseries ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ produced in part by 50 Cent, to intense public debates about legacy, accountability, and celebrity. In that four-part Netflix series, archival footage and interviews painted a detailed picture of both Diddy’s rise and some of the darkest chapters of his career and personal life.

But in contrast to archival storytelling, this new series — still untitled — appears to offer a more personal vantage point, centering the perspectives of his sons as they navigate their own identities under the weight of public scrutiny. For many viewers, this could be a chance to see beyond the headlines and into the real, human experience of what it means to be the child of one of music’s most famous and controversial figures.

While specific release details remain limited, the teaser’s emotional weight and timing, coming after a year of legal drama and media spectacle, signal that Diddy’s legacy continues to evolve not just in the court of public opinion but through the voices of the next generation.