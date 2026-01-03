Jasmine Crockett, Black lawmakers react to Trump Administration’s military operation in Venezuela

After President Trump launched a military operation in Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, lawmakers across the country weighed in on social media. Republicans far and wide hailed the operation and called Maduro a “narco terrorist” responsible for the deaths of several Americans.

In a news conference Saturday, Trump insisted that the United States would “run” the country but stated U.S. oil companies would make significant investments in the country. The only U.S. oil company currently allowed in the country is Chevron.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump said.

Some Democrats, such as Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, see the operation as not about combating narcoterrorism or drug trafficking, but about the oil itself.

Crockett, who has widely been critical of the Trump administration on several efforts, blasted the idea of the U.S. “running” Venezuela until a peaceful transfer of power is concluded.

“We are going to run the country?!!” Crockett asked on X. “Asking for Americans: Can you run the one you were elected to run?!

Clearly, the President has decided that Congress is nothing more than a pesky accessory. This is ABOUT OIL!!!”

“We are going to run the country?!!”



Asking for Americans: Can you run the one you were elected to run?! 🤯



Clearly, the President has decided that Congress is nothing more than a pesky accessory. 😳



This is ABOUT OIL!!! — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 3, 2026

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) echoed Crockett’s thoughts about Trump bypassing Congressional approval to conduct the raid in Venezuela.

“Trump’s bombing of Venezuela, kidnapping of Maduro & attempt to run the country are brazen violations of our Constitution & int’l law,” Pressley wrote on X. “It will endanger US lives, destabilize the region, & cost us billions of dollars. Congress must stop this endless war & hold Trump accountable.”

Trump's bombing of Venezuela, kidnapping of Maduro & attempt to run the country are brazen violations of our Constitution & int'l law.



It will endanger US lives, destabilize the region, & cost us billions of dollars.



Congress must stop this endless war & hold Trump accountable. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 3, 2026

Other Democrats, such as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), did not hesitate to call Maduro a “dictator,” but raised the question of why the Trump administration would intervene in Venezuela without any clear evidence in their eyes or without Congressional approval.

“This is another broken promise by an unfocused President who is more concerned with foreign oil and regime change than solving Americans’ most pressing economic challenges,” Warnock wrote in a statement. “Americans want to know who is actually fighting for them?”



He added, “The Trump Administration owes the American people answers justifying this attack and explaining how the United States will “run” Venezuela.”

Americans are sick and tired of endless war, regime change, and failed attempts to “run” foreign nations.



I am demanding answers & accountability. pic.twitter.com/CXK8XEIXQ0 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 3, 2026

The operation has already caused destabilization for travelers in the Caribbean as several airlines canceled flights in wake of the attack.

Major airlines such as American, JetBlue and Delta began notifying travelers early Saturday morning about the restricted airspace with JetBlue canceling more than 200 flights. Southwest Airlines reported flights heading to locations such as Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico were canceled or diverted, offering passengers options to rebook or seek refunds.