KEM reveals baby no. 8 is a girl with sonogram video: ‘Another little miracle’

KEM has shared another joyful update with fans.

The R&B singer took to social media this week to share a sonogram video revealing that baby no. 8 is a girl, offering fans a tender update just days after news broke that he and his wife, Erica Owens, are expecting again. The post turned a quiet family moment into a celebration, giving supporters a glimpse into what KEM has repeatedly described as the greatest blessing of his life: fatherhood.

The gender reveal follows the couple’s recent pregnancy announcement, which was first shared in an interview with PEOPLE. At the time, KEM spoke openly about how being a husband and a father continues to anchor him. “Being a husband and a father continues to be the greatest blessing of my life,” he told the outlet, framing the news not as a surprise, but as a continuation of a life built on gratitude and growth.

Owens echoed that sentiment, describing motherhood as a journey she deeply values. “Motherhood has been such a meaningful journey for me, and I’m grateful,” she shared, adding that their family is already full of love for the newest addition.

The baby girl will be the fifth child KEM and Owens share. The couple, who married in 2019, have built a blended family that reflects both of their histories. KEM is the father to two daughters from a previous relationship, while Owens has one daughter of her own. With this new arrival, their household continues to expand not just in number, but in connection.

Both KEM and Owens have expressed excitement about what’s to come. “Erica and I are looking forward to welcoming another little miracle into our growing family,” KEM said. Owens added that she and her husband are embracing this next chapter with joy, calling their family’s love for the baby already present and abundant.

The sonogram video adds a visual punctuation mark to that sentiment. It’s a moment of reflection, underscoring how much KEM’s personal life mirrors the themes that have defined his music for decades: love, redemption, and renewal.