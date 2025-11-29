Cardi B shows off her and Stefon Diggs’ baby boy already twinning with dad in new Patriots-inspired fit

Cardi B is stepping into the holidays with a full heart and a full house. The “Petty & Paid” rapper showed off new photos of her brand-new baby, who’s already repping his daddy’s team.

Three weeks after welcoming her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bronx superstar shared a sweet new snap of their baby boy, who is still unnamed publicly. The adorable pics show him looking like a tiny, fluffy version of his NFL dad. In a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 28), the newborn rocked a white fleece onesie decked out with Diggs’ jersey number and last name in sparkly gold lettering. His face was tucked safely under the hood as he rested on a family member’s shoulder, but the message was loud and clear: this little one is Dad’s Mini Me already.

Cardi B/Instagram



The Thanksgiving update didn’t stop there. Cardi, who also shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 14 months, with her estranged husband Offset, showed off her older kids in coordinated khaki looks—and even shared a milestone moment of Blossom learning to walk. But the rapper made it clear the picture-perfect moments were balanced by some chaotic family energy, posting a selfie captioned, “No family pictures cause everyone on their worst behavior.”

Just days earlier, Cardi gave the first glimpse of her fourth child with a carousel of nursery photos. In those images, the newborn was swaddled in full Patriots décor—including a branded blanket and a baby-sized football pillow—further cementing Diggs’ influence on the little one’s early aesthetic. Cardi also confirmed he was born Nov. 4.

The holiday weekend also found the Grammy winner reflecting on gratitude and the whirlwind year she’s had. In a heartfelt message, Cardi celebrated everything from the release of her latest album, “Am I the Drama?” to the safe arrival of her new son and the love she receives from her fans—whom she referred to as her “third cousins around the globe.”

“This year I have sooo much to be thankful for!!!” she wrote. “Thankful for all the hard work I put in… thankful for the people that believe in my work… thankful for my village that love my kids so much… thankful for my kids that I love soo much… thankful for a safe delivery and this lil boy that stole my heart… and thankful for love.”

With a new baby, a new album, and a renewed sense of purpose, Cardi B is ending 2025 on a high note—and sharing the joy one adorable Patriots-themed onesie at a time.