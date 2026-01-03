Megan Thee Stallion steps into ownership with new Popeyes franchise in Miami

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t usher in the new year with a countdown or a champagne toast. She did it with crispy chicken, a packed South Beach sidewalk, and a set of keys that marked a major shift in her business journey.

On New Year’s Eve, the Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur officially opened her first Popeyes franchise in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood, turning a once-viral collaboration into a brick-and-mortar milestone. What began as a limited-edition sauce has now become a tangible expression of ownership.

Also Read:Megan Thee Stallion to open her own Popeyes store

Fans have been watching this evolution for years. Megan’s partnership with Popeyes took off in 2021 with the launch of her Hottie Sauce, which quickly became a cultural event complete with sold-out runs, memes, and a mukbang video she shared herself. But this opening represents something different. Megan isn’t just lending her name to a product anymore; she’s planting her flag as a franchise owner.

She teased the moment months earlier. In a TikTok shared last April, Megan spoke openly about balancing her creative and business identities. “I wear many hats,” she said. “When I’m in the booth, I wear that hat. When I’m at Popeyes, I wear this hat.” Earlier this week, that second hat officially became part of her résumé.

Opening day wasn’t just ceremonial, according to Miami New Times. Megan arrived ready to work, greeting her team and making it a point to learn every employee’s name as soon as the doors opened; even after a store manager told her it wasn’t necessary. Her response, captured in a video shared to her TikTok, was immediate and firm: “Oh, yes, I do.” She went on to greet staff one by one, turning a simple introduction into a moment that reflected her serious approach to leadership.

The grand opening itself felt more like a celebration than a corporate rollout. Megan hyped the staff, stepped behind the counter to serve customers, and joked about popping in regularly to see how things were running. Fans gathered outside with phones raised, while inside, the energy balanced excitement with day-one hustle. “This is going to be the best experience for me, and hopefully for y’all,” she told her team, adding that she hoped the job would be fun and memorable for everyone involved.

On Instagram, she shared clips from the launch, proudly announcing her status as a franchise owner, calling the location “Thee Littest Popeyes” and inviting Miami locals to stop by and support her crew in South Beach.