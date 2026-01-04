Anthony Joshua’s first post since deadly crash is a tribute to the friends he lost

Anthony Joshua has shared his first public post since being released from the hospital following a deadly car crash in Nigeria earlier this week that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

The British boxing star posted a brief message on Instagram simply reading, “My Brothers Keeper ❤️🪖❤️,” along with a pair of photos quietly honoring his late friends. The post marked Joshua’s first public acknowledgment since the crash.

In the first image, Joshua is pictured sitting with four women believed to be family members of the victims, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. The first image is tagged with both men’s Instagram handles, @healthy_mindset and @sina_evolve. The second photo shows Joshua sitting on the floor next to a man who has his arm draped around his shoulders. Tagged @healthy_mindset, it appears that the man beside him may be Latz’s father.



Friday, Nigerian authorities confirmed the driver of the SUV carrying Joshua and his friends, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, has been charged with dangerous and reckless driving.

Authorities have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including reports that the vehicle suffered a tire blowout and that the driver of a truck involved fled the scene. Police have said inquiries remain ongoing.