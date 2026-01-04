Chloe Bailey slams weight gain comment: ‘Why you talking about my body?’

Chloe Bailey is not up for comments that attempt to “rage bait” her about her weight.

The 27-year-old singer was chatting casually with fans on a livestream Saturday, but at one point shut down a viewer, who told her she was “getting big.”

“I’m actually losing weight,” she said. “And even if I was getting big, and? What about it?” Why you talking about my body? What [does] your body look like?”

Then, another viewer appeared to tell Bailey that the weight-gain comment was trying to “gaslight” her. She agreed, saying the comment was a form of “rage bait.”

“Because I know my body tea,” Bailey said. “And I don’t even say that often, but the stress got my waist snatched.”

Bailey has been open about dealing with body shaming from a young age, telling Taraji P. Henson in 2021 she has had “curves” since she was a child, and remembers getting stretch marks at 12 years old. As she gained more visibility, she recalled being harassed online and, because of her body type, was accused of “trying to sell sex.”

Eventually, the “Body Do” singer became more comfortable posting more body-conscious photos of herself.

“And at first I was really getting sad about it,” she said. “But then I thought — why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it’s a lie. So I kind of had to give it not so much power. I’m not doing anything crazy; I’m just loving and appreciating my body, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Bailey also spoke about the effects of weight fluctuation in a 2023 interview with rapper Latto.

“I think sometimes I have body dysmorphia because there’ll be times I look and I’ll feel way bigger than I was,” she said. “And I look back at pictures, I’m like, ‘Chloe, you were snatched.’ Even right now, I gained a couple pounds, and I’m like, ‘It looks good on me,’ instead of beating myself up about it, because I will.”