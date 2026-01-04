Sheinelle Jones mourns the loss of her grandmother months after husband’s death

On Saturday, Sheinelle Jones shared beautiful memories of her 96-year-old grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Brown, in an emotional social media post announcing the passing of her beloved family matriarch.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I announce the sudden passing of my grandmother,” Jones shared in her stirring caption, which accompanied more than a dozen images of her grandmother, some solo and others alongside family. “She passed early in the morning on New Year’s Eve at the age of 96. Anyone who knows me knows that “Grandmama,” Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown, was my world; my best buddy, my confidante, and my unapologetic cheerleader.”

Jones’s caption laid out several of her precious shared moments with her grandmother, as well as Brown’s many accomplishments:

“What makes our relationship extra special – is the fact that she was so attentive, beyond the backdrop of a highly successful life of her own,” Jones shared. “Long before I was born, she was the first black woman elected to the board of education … she was notoriously *tough* and everyone knew it. Her mission – to make education equitable for all children. She was also a classically trained pianist, and was the director of the music ministry at my church for as long as I can remember. The joke was that if you couldn’t sing, “Jo Brown” would pull a good voice out of you somehow!”

Among the many photos of Brown were several from Jones’ wedding day, while another featured Brown alongside Jones’ late husband Uche Ojeh, with the caption, “My forever angels.” Ojeh died in May 2025 following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Life is so precious, and I can’t help but to be changed by the last year and a half,” Jones concluded her tribute to Brown. “Heaven has gained a new choir director, and our family — a new angel.”

Ojeh and Jones share three children: son Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

In December, the ‘Today’ show announced Jones would be leaving to become a permanent co-host alongside Jenna Bush Hager for ‘Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,’ launching January 12, 2026. The new pairing comes a year after Hoda Kotb’s departure from the show, which was previously called ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna.’