A$AP Rocky admits to being ‘way more emotional’ now that he’s a dad: ‘Gotta lot of love to give’

A$AP Rocky isn’t ashamed to admit that becoming a dad has softened him up a bit.

In a brand new Q&A with W Magazine, the Harlem rapper, model, actor, and long-time partner to Rihanna opened up about his burgeoning film career, starring opposite Denzel Washington in “Highest 2 Lowest,” whether he still gets starstruck, and more. When asked about how parenthood has shaped him, Rocky quickly revealed how it has changed him, perhaps for the better.

“I am way more emotional,” he said. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.”

The rapper and Rihanna have welcomed two boys into the world, 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot. Last September, the couple welcomed baby No. 3, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. When asked about his future as a dad when young boys come around attempting to date his baby girl, Rocky delivered a quick response like any “girl dad” would: “I’m going to pray for them.”

Fatherhood has become a big deal for Rocky, and on recent red carpets, he’s gushed over what it has meant to him. While on the red carpet for the Gotham Awards in December, the 37-year-old called it a “dream” to come home every day and see his growing family.

“It’s a dream come true [to] be with your family and watch them grow,” he shared. “Just being together, that’s enough.”

In a separate conversation with PEOPLE, he added, “Family support is just … spousal support, everything,” he said. “It just means a lot. It goes a long way.”

Beyond parenting, Rocky has continued to add to his plate, being named the latest brand ambassador for Chanel, and to close out 2025, he covered rent for individuals who live in his old Harlem apartment complex for an entire year, thanks to Bilt.

“Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said in a statement. “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the building where I grew up, that hit different,” he said. “That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means.”