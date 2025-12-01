A$AP Rocky named Chanel’s newest brand ambassador

We finally know why A$AP Rocky was spotted “proposing” to Margaret Qualley in the middle of a New York street — he’s Chanel’s newest brand ambassador.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, just a day after his role was formally announced, the fashion house released its latest visual: a short film starring the 37-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old actress in a romantic, whimsical chase across the city.

The three-minute film, directed by French filmmaker Michel Gondry, opens with the pair in bed. Qualley slips out from under the covers, kisses a seemingly asleep Rocky on the forehead, and swaps her lacy negligee for blue slacks and a red, white, and blue tweed jacket before darting out of the apartment. Moments later, Rocky—still in red satin pajamas—wakes, climbs out the window, and barrels down the fire escape after her. He races through Manhattan at lightning speed as she winds her way across the city and onto the subway. Eventually, he catches up, waiting at the top of a station entrance on one knee with a ring box in hand as she emerges.

The short, which serves as a teaser for Chanel’s upcoming, highly anticipated Métiers d’Art 2026 show, was shot throughout New York. Its release follows paparazzi photos that leaked in October, showing Rocky and Qualley filming in broad daylight. Given Rocky’s long-term relationship with Rihanna since 2019 and Qualley’s 2023 marriage to music producer Jack Antonoff, the moment naturally caused confusion until Chanel confirmed they were shooting a “confidential” project.

Despite being spotted sprinting around the city in pajamas, Rocky told Vanity Fair the whole thing felt like business as usual.

“I usually walk around in my pajamas to go to the bodega, so this is pretty normal,” the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient teased.

The rapper-turned-style icon also reflected on working with Gondry.

“All of my music videos that I direct derived some inspiration from one of his films. I plan on directing my own feature. I look up to people like him,” he said.

Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show will debut Tuesday (Dec. 2) at 8 p.m. ET, marking the brand’s first return to New York City in seven years.