Black-led cities continued to see drops in crime despite Trump’s claims about violence and lawlessness

Major cities led by Black mayors and with significant Black and Latino populations continued to see declines in violent crime despite President Donald Trump characterizing them as “hellholes” and “slums.”

In Baltimore, where President Trump threatened to send military troops, as he did in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities, there were historic reductions in violent crimes in 2025.

According to data from the City of Baltimore, the “Charm City” recorded 133 homicides last year, which is the fewest in nearly 50 years. This marks the third consecutive year that homicides have decreased by double digits.

Baltimore also saw the largest year-over-year percentage decrease in homicides ever recorded, with homicides dropping by 31%. The number of non-fatal shootings declined from 423 in 2024 to 311 in 2025, a 24.5% decline.

“Five years ago, before our comprehensive strategy to address gun violence, we were losing 300 people to homicide every year,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “Thanks to this strategy, and all of the individuals across our community violence intervention ecosystem, we have reduced that number by nearly 60%. Together, we are helping folks put down the guns and change their lives, supporting job programs and apprenticeships, and investing in our communities by building schools, rec centers, libraries, pools, and playgrounds.”

In August 2025, Trump railed against Baltimore as a “hellhole” after Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited him to visit the historic majority-Black city for a tour to learn how it has continued to reduce crime after decades of high rates of homicides and other violent crimes.

Trump, who cut federal funding for community violence intervention programs, has repeatedly dismissed data cited by Black mayors who say their public safety policies and investments have resulted in significant crime reductions. On Aug. 11, 2025, Trump declared a federal crime emergency in D.C. and deployed the U.S. National Guard, despite D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials noting that crime had been steadily dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump did the same in Los Angeles, which saw its safest year since 1959, in response to protests over his immigration raids. Though the White House claimed the California city was “on fire” as a result of unrest, Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass insisted the city had things under control.

Trump also deployed troops in Chicago, where Mayor Brandon Johnson had touted a 30% reduction in homicides and a 40% reduction in shootings.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced that the city experienced its lowest level of homicides in six decades in 2025. Similarly, D.C. saw its second consecutive year of reduced violent crime. Overall, violent crime dropped 29% in 2025, including a 10% drop in assaults with a dangerous weapon, a 37% drop in robberies, and a 29% drop in sex abuse.

On New Year’s Eve, Trump announced that the administration was withdrawing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. He falsely claimed that the crime reductions in those cities were only a result of his military appointment.

“Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago were GONE if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in. We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again – Only a question of time!” he wrote on Truth Social.