Dionne Warwick, Saweetie, and Mya team up on a new song for climate change

A year after unprecedented wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, the devastation has helped inspire a new collaboration with a message of hope.

Dionne Warwick, Saweetie, and Mya are teaming up to record a new version of the Diane Warren song, “One Heart (Can Change The World)” as the title song for the upcoming film, “OZi: Voice of the Forest,” Variety reported.

The animated project—already released internationally in several markets—aims to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change. Meanwhile, the newly recorded version of the song will place added emphasis on the impact of last year’s devastating wildfires. Warren and the song’s producer Damon Elliott both lost their homes in the fires.

“OZi: Voice of the Forest,” starring Amandla Stenberg, Djimon Hounsou, Laura Dern, and RuPaul Charles, follows Ozi (voiced by Stenberg), an orangutan living in a sanctuary whose world is upended when climate change-driven deforestation separates her from her parents (Hounsou and Dern). Using her influencer savvy, Ozi sets out to raise awareness and spark change, highlighting how deforestation threatens rainforests, ecosystems, and the global climate.

While the film has debuted overseas, Ketchup Entertainment made headlines in 2024 after acquiring the North American distribution rights. A U.S. release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, the new version of the song is expected to be released this spring, per Variety.

Proceeds from both the music and film will benefit International Animal Rescue and Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.