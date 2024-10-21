Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest and more

During a lively ceremony on Saturday featuring rare performances and fashionable homages to and from some of today’s biggest stars, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honored seven musical acts, including some legendary Black artists.

Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, and the Dave Mathews Band (which has featured several Black members) were all honorees in the 2024 class. Cher, Ozzy Osborne, the band Foreigner, and Peter Frampton are also a part of this year’s class of inductees.

The legendary Ms. Warwick and late Motown songwriter Norman Whitfield were also among those who received Musical Excellence awards. The late blues singer Big Mama Thornton also received the Musical Influence award.

From the tributes to the epic performances to the event’s red carpet style, the impact of Black talent was on full display.

Teyana Taylor, who was hand-selected by Warwick to play her in an upcoming biopic, fittingly paid tribute to the “Walk on By” singer during the ceremony. She arrived on stage dressed in a green column gown with tassels that paid homage to a similar dress worn by Warwick. During her remarks, Taylor referred to Warwick as the “epitome” of influence and excellence, “truly one of a kind,” and playfully scolded the teleprompter for not adding the “Ms.” to Warwick’s name.

Taylor noted that some artists will always be part of the cultural zeitgeist, much like Warwick, who was such a hitmaker in the ‘60s that she bumped the Beatles off of the charts.

“It wasn’t until I got the role of a lifetime to play Dionne Warwick in her upcoming biopic that I began to learn not only the depth of her talent but of her love of craft, her love of her fans, and her love for humanity,” Taylor said.

After Taylor’s remarks, Jennifer Hudson gave a rousing tribute performance and was even joined onstage by the songstress herself during “Walk on By.” When Warwick gave her remarks, she teased that this was her third time being nominated.

“You got it right this time,” she quipped before adding, “I’m just going to say this and get off the stage: Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Other major tributes of the evening, which lasted over five hours, included Dr. Dre inducting Mary J. Blige into the Hall of Fame, Dave Chappelle inducting A Tribe Called Quest, and Chuck D inducting Kool & The Gang.

As Dre gave his remarks about Blige, he noted that she’s credited for pioneering “hip-hop soul.”

“When you listen to Mary, you understand you’re not alone in heartbreak,” he said.

Recommended Stories

Blige took to the stage in a sparkly dress, wearing black opera gloves, a black hat, and her signature boots. She sang a mix of her hits, including “Love No Limit,” “Be Happy,” and “Family Affair,” and was joined by singer Ella Mai. Her performance concluded with a dancer wrapping her in a cloak as an homage to James Brown. During her remarks, she thanked her fans, her mother, Method Man, and Dr. Dre, who helped her earn a Grammy and an Emmy.

“Move with grace. Trust the journey,” she advised the crowd during her remarks. “You are worthy.”

When it came time to induct A Tribe Called Quest, Chappelle delivered a moving speech about how much the group, consisting of Q-Tip, Jarobi, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and the late Phife Dawg, means to him and to Black culture. Their tribute performance included Queen Latifah, Common, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and The Roots, who performed a medley including “Can I Kick It?”

The Roots were also on hand to help Robert “Kool” Bell, the only surviving original member of Kool and the Gang, perform a medley of the band’s hits after Chuck D inducted the band.

Meanwhile, Zendaya dazzled in a strappy vintage Bob Mackie gown, paying homage to inductee Cher. Law Roach styled the look, which specifically references a similar Bob Mackie dress worn by Cher in 1972. Zendaya was there to help honor the 70s pop icon.

The night’s “In Memoriam” section included a tribute to Grammy-winning singer Cissy Houston, mother of the late Whitney Houston, who died on Oct. 7 at age 91.

Saturday’s ceremony took place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland and is available to stream on Disney+. A TV special with performance highlights is slated to air on ABC on Jan. 1, AP News reported. In the meantime, for more of the evening’s moments, take a look at the gallery below!