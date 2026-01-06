Janet Jackson gives a rare glimpse of her son’s birthday celebration

Nine years ago, Janet Jackson became a mom—and she’s marking the milestone with love.

The 59-year-old music icon shared a rare glimpse of her son Eissa Al Mana’s ninth birthday celebration on Saturday, Jan. 3, in a post on Instagram.

“To my beautiful heart and soul, may God continue to bless you and keep you close ALWAYS. Happy Birthday Baby,” Jackson wrote alongside three kissing-heart emojis.

The post featured Eissa’s birthday cake: a massive red PlayStation controller, flanked by copies of Astro Bot and a figurine of the game’s titular character.

Jackson welcomed Eissa in 2017 at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, before the former couple split later the same year after five years together. While the “All For You” singer typically keeps her son out of the spotlight, she has occasionally shared reflections on motherhood.

“The most important thing I’ve done, the biggest thing I’ve done, is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life,” she told The Guardian in September 2024. “You have to give all of yourself… your life completely changes. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The former child star — who grew up in a legendary family filled with child stars — added that protecting his innocence and happy childhood is a priority.

“I want him to experience being a child, because you don’t get to do this over,” she explained at the time. “You’re an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child.”

One of the only things she has ever publicly shared about the child is that he has caught the musical bug. While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2020, the proud mom gushed about his budding musical talents and how Questlove had gifted him a drum set for his birthday.

“Are you kidding?” she said with a laugh when Fallon asked if Eissa was interested in music, before adding, “He’s incredibly musical.”

Last year, the 5 time Grammy winner marked Eissa’s birthday with a heartfelt video message posted to Instagram, praising the young person he’s becoming.

“I am so proud of you,” she said. “You are so creative, kind, loving, and brilliant—and I’m so proud to be your Mama.”