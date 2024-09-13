Janet Jackson recalls the other major ‘wardrobe malfunction’ she endured on stage

Janet Jackson once almost showed her full moon to the Queen of England.

The music icon, 58, recalled the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, which happened in the ‘90s, while reminiscing on some of her most memorable fashion moments for British Vogue. When the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer came to a picture of her in her iconic “Rhythm Nation” jumpsuit, she said, “Funny story about this outfit: I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation.’” Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. And I mean badly.”

Jackson was in disbelief, she said, adding, “I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

She handled the fashion faux pas by never turning her back to the Queen. When the choreography called for her to turn around, she said, “I just faced forward.”

“Could you imagine if I would have flashed her, just for a hot second?” she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Jackson takes viewers through looks spanning her childhood in the ‘70s to more of her memorable stage looks throughout her epic entertainment career. She admits she was a tomboy who would often have to stand her ground when it came to picking out what she wore with her mother. She preferred to wear suits and pants, whereas her mother preferred dresses and colors like pink.

However, Jackson noted with a sly grin, “I got my way a lot.”

She added, “It was really just about being me and being comfortable.”

In another image of her as a teen attending the American Music Awards, she wears a red ruffled taffeta gown and a pair of hoop earrings, one of which has a key dangling from it. She explained that since she didn’t carry a keychain, she had to get creative in how to keep keys on her.

“I used to take care of the animals, and we had animals; giraffes, muflon sheep, pheasants, tucans, cocktoos, dogs,” she said adding, “That’s why I kept a key there.”

She also noted that she hadn’t seen that dress since older sister LaToya helped herself to it in the ‘80s.

“Sisters,” she said with a laugh.

The video wraps with a look from her current tour designed by Thom Browne.

“There’s certain designers that are just genius to me. Thom is right in there. He’s a true genius and he did this for me for tour,” she noted of the designer she called a friend.

“And I think he made it him, but he also made it me,” she said of the tuxedo jumpsuit look.

When discussing the current tour and its fanbase, the music legend said, “You know, it is the people who have grown with my music from the beginning and their children. It just lets me know that my music has stood the test of time, which would be a dream for any artist.”