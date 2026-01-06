Stephanie Okechukwu is poised to be the tallest woman in the history of college basketball

If Stephanie Okechukwu is officially cleared to play this season, she will make history as the tallest player ever in women’s collegiate basketball — and she’s arriving with both presence and promise.

Last week, the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, welcomed the 7-foot-1 center from Umunneochi, Nigeria, marking a major moment for the program.

“Excited to have Stephanie in the 806,” the team wrote in an Instagram post announcing her arrival, alongside photos and video capturing her first moments on campus.

In one image, head coach Krista Gerlich and associate head coach Erik DeRoo pose beside Okechukwu, who towers over them with auburn braids. Other photos show the long-limbed athlete smiling with her new teammates. Video clips from the post capture an emotional welcome as Okechukwu ducks through a doorway and is met with cheers, applause, and group hugs.

Visibly overwhelmed, she calls out, “Oh my gosh! Thank you so much.”

Though she signed with Texas Tech in October and has since arrived in Lubbock, the 21-year-old is still awaiting an NCAA ruling on her eligibility. According to The Washington Post, this would be her first time competing in collegiate basketball.

“She was worth the time, effort, and teamwork that went into getting her here,” Gerlich said in a news release. “She brings an element to our team that is an instant impact. Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique. She has great hands and touch around the basket and will provide a big inside target at the rim.”

Born to parents Livinus and Patience Ndidi and one of seven siblings, Okechukwu played high school basketball at Fukuchiyama Seibi in Kyoto, Japan. She has aspirations of playing professionally and eventually establishing a basketball camp for young girls in her hometown. According to her team profile, she speaks English, Igbo, and Japanese.

Her recruitment follows a two-year push toward international scouting. Okechukwu is the fifth international player on the Red Raiders’ roster, joining teammates from France, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

While she has yet to take the court, her impact is already being felt. Her “contagious joy” has energized the locker room, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported. Ranked No. 17 nationally, Texas Tech remains undefeated at 16–0 as the excitement around her arrival continues to build.