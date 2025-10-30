Angel Reese’s latest power move? Trademarking her own name

As Angel Reese waits for her application to trademark the phrase “mebounds” to be approved, the WNBA star was just awarded another — for her name.

On March 7, the 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward filed to have her moniker trademarked, and on Tuesday, October 28, the United States Patent and Trademark Office confirmed her legal application, according to Bleacher Report.

The March filing was made through Angel Reese LLC, a Maryland-based limited liability company owned by the Chicago Sky forward that oversees her growing portfolio of business and branding ventures.

Three months later, in June, she filed to trademark the catchphrase “mebounds,” in a cheeky move that served to reclaim the term being used by fans against Reese for pulling down rebounds off her own missed shots, the Athletic reported.

In a TikTok video, she laughed about the viral term, saying, “Whoever came up with the whole ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all really did that — because whether it’s ‘mebounds,’ rebounds, or ‘crebounds,’ anything coming off that glass belongs to me. And as for the brand? That’s six figures easy.”

This latest trademark comes during a whirlwind offseason for Reese, who continues to expand her influence well beyond the basketball court. The 23-year-old made history earlier this month as the first active athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, further cementing her place as both a sports and style icon.

The former LSU player has also launched her own signature shoe with Reebok and an apparel line. She’s also teamed up with brands like Juicy Couture, and landed on the big screen with cameos in upcoming projects, such as “House of Dynamite.” Her brand is evolving.

Or, as she recently summed it up on Instagram in the caption of a post with pics from the premiere of “House of Dynamite: “Bag so deep that’s why you can’t compete.”