Denzel Washington hive where you at? #Cinemzel26, a virtual watch club dedicated to the actor is launching today

Denzel Washington Hive, where you at?

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, #Cinemzel26—a virtual movie club devoted to the 71-year-old Hollywood icon—is officially launching.

“We doing it y’all! #Cinemzel26 starts this week,” co-organizer and X user @YungYinkv wrote in a recent post.

Launched by X users @YungYinkv and @Jani_Gee, the watch club will delve into a new film by Washington each week throughout 2026.

The idea sprang from a viral post by The New York Times Wirecutter reporter Brooklyn White, who, on Washington’s birthday, Dec. 28, shared a list of 52 films from the actor’s career.

“Denzel Washington has been in 52 movies. You could spend 2026 watching a Denzel movie a week. My (kinda randomized + unranked!) viewing list is below,” White wrote in the post on X.

The two-time Oscar winner, who made his feature film debut in the 1981 dramedy directed by Michael Schultz about a well-off white man who learns he has an illegitimate Black son, “Carbon Copy,” boasts a body of work that spans genres and generations as he eyes retirement. From epic and steamy romances to chilling mysteries and prestige dramas to blockbuster action flicks and beyond, Washington truly has a title for everyone. His latest flick was last summer’s highly anticipated “Highest 2 Lowest,” directed by Spike Lee.

Kicking things off with “Devil in a Blue Dress,” the club will live-tweet the week’s selected film every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on X, according to the creators.

The 1995 Carl Franklin film, adapted from Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name, follows a World War II veteran who is hired to track down a mysterious woman, only to find himself pulled into a deadly web of corruption, racial tension, and political scandal in 1948 Los Angeles.

“Devil in a Blue Dress” is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 or purchase for $12.99. It is also available to rent at a similar price point on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play.