Karl-Anthony Towns shares the deeper meaning behind his fiancée Jordyn Woods’ ring

After over five years of dating, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods are getting ready to step into a new chapter together: marriage.

After announcing their engagement on Instagram over the holidays, Towns recently opened up about the care and intention he put behind the viral moment during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“It was a surprise. We’d been dating for five-and-a-half years up to that point,” he told the comedian, acknowledging that relationships typically don’t last that long in Hollywood. “We found a way.5 1/2 years, through ebbs and flows of a relationship, as anyone would know.”

He continued: “I think the most important thing… we always chose each other. Through the bad and the good, we always found ourselves choosing each other. I think that’s what makes for a strong bond, a strong relationship.”

That bond is one Towns aimed to honor when planning out his proposal. As seen in the carousel of photos shared in their joint post, the NBA star popped the question on what appeared to be a rooftop overlooking New York City with a ring that shone just as bright as their love.

“I wanted her to have a ring that shows that bond and relationship that we’ve built,” he shared, before jokingly adding, “And yeah, I want everyone to know she’s mine.”

While Woods and Towns have kept a fairly low profile throughout the course of their relationship, touting that they had been “good friends” for years, the two have offered little glimpses into their romance.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago, knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns explained in a previous interview, per People. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship. It just so happened that COVID came and brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other’s hearts,” Woods echoed. “We know each other on good days and bad days, and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”