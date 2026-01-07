Kevin Hart lands new licensing deal for his name: ‘I want the Hart name to live on for generations’

Kevin Hart just made a move to ensure his name is known for many generations to come.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old comedian and actor announced a new licensing deal with Authentic Brands Group, granting the IP licensing company rights to his name. As part of the agreement, Hart has also become a shareholder in the company.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification,” Hart said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level.”

The deal, which will be co-managed by Hart and Authentic, opens the door for the entertainer to expand into new verticals, including consumer products, digital platforms, live experiences, and other ventures.

“Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy,” Hart said. “I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be proud of.”

With an estimated net worth well over $400 million and film paydays reportedly reaching the tens of millions, the Philadelphia native has steadily built a sprawling business empire since breaking out as a stand-up comedian in the early 2000s. His success now spans hit films that have grossed over $4 billion, television projects, and his media company, Hartbeat.

Authentic Brands Group, which generates billions through licensing across consumer goods, digital platforms, and hospitality, has previously partnered with major figures and legacy brands, including Shaquille O’Neal, the estate of Muhammad Ali, Reebok, Champion, and Sports Illustrated.

Company leadership says Hart’s vision aligns seamlessly with their own.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of Authentic. “His creative vision, business instincts, and cultural impact are unmatched. Kevin understands the power of brand ownership and the opportunity to build a global, long-term business. His investment in Authentic reflects our shared confidence in that future.”