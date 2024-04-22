3 things we learned from Kevin Hart on ’60 Minutes’

Kevin Hart shed some light on his monumental career, personal life and craft as a comedian on Sunday night’s episode of “60 Minutes.” Helmed by Anderson Cooper, the segment is a revealing and intimate portrait of the popular comic, and we’re breaking down the three biggest things we learned from watching.

Popular comedian Kevin Hart attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Hart is 5-foot-5. Yes, officially.

Cooper’s first question for Hart was one that has been widely reported on: Just how tall is Kevin Hart, really? As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Cooper explains that GQ once reported that he was 5-foot-5-inches tall, The Los Angeles Times wrote 5-foot-4, and “some other place” reported 5-foot-2.

“Well, that place is bulls–t,” Hart quipped back to Cooper. “’GQ’ finally got it right. [I’m] 5-foot-5, like with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to 5’5″ and a half.”

Breaking down his often self-deprecating style of humor, Hart continued, “It’s talking about the things that you aren’t afraid to laugh at about yourself.”

“I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke. You’re laughing at the experience,” he said. “I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable. And more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say.”

Wanda Sykes helped him at a low point

Hart also touched upon his controversy surrounding the 2019 Oscars ceremony, which he was set to host. Following backlash from past homophonic comments he made on social media and in sets resurfaced, Hart stepped down. While he initially did not apologize before eventually giving way, Hart credits Sykes for helping “understanding” to come.

“Later on, the understanding came from the best light bulb ever,” Hart explained. “Wanda Sykes said, ‘There’s people that are being hurt today because of comments like the ones that you made then, and there’s people that were saying it’s OK to make those comments today based off of what you did then.’ It was presented to me in a way where I couldn’t ignore that.”

“In those moments of despair,” he added, “great understanding and education can come out of it if you’re given the opportunity.”

Is Hart a billionaire?

Cooper continued to ask what many have often wondered about Hart, currently reportedly the highest-paid comedian in the business: Is he a billionaire?

“None of your business,” Hart responded to the question. “Man, are you trying to get me robbed?”

“I mean, hopefully, and even if I don’t or if I’m not, I think the better side to what I’ve done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny, for other people in the business of entertainment, right,” he added. “Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business.”

Check out the full “60 Minutes” segment on Hart here.