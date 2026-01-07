‘Relationship Goals’: Kelly Rowland and Method Man star as ex-lovers turned co-workers in competition in Prime Video rom-com trailer

Kelly Rowland is back in her leading lady bag in Prime Video’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Relationship Goals.’ The actress/singer, who also executive-produced the project, co-stars alongside actor/rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith in the juicy new film, which is set in a New York City newsroom.

The project should be a nice change of pace for both actors, with Rowland most recently starring in the Tyler Perry thriller “Mea Culpa” and Smith recently tackling an ensemble role in Maude Apatow’s film “Poetic License” and last year’s “Trouble Man,” which was directed by Michael Jai White.

In “Relationship Goals,” Rowland plays a brilliant TV producer named Leah Caldwell, who is primed to make history as the first woman to run the network’s top morning show, when her ex Jarret Roy (Smith) swoops in, vying for the same role.

Credit: Amanda Matlovich / Prime Video

Roy claims he’s a changed man, transformed by the wisdom of the New York Times bestselling book “Relationship Goals.”

Credit: Amanda Matlovich / Prime Video

As Leah’s tight-knit circle of friends begins reading the same life-changing book, they all start to rediscover their aim in love.

Credit: Amanda Matlovich / Prime Video

Somehow, Leah manages to stay laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling, convinced she still isn’t ready to believe in finding love…

Credit: Ryan Fivish / Prime Video

Will she continue to stay strong, even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames?

Credit: Amanda Matlovich / Prime Video

Guess we’ll have to tune in to see! Devon Franklin produced this one. He’s been on a hot streak with “Ruth & Boaz” and “KIngdom Business.”

Check out the trailer below:



Based on the New York Times-bestselling novel by Michael Todd, “Relationship Goals” was written by Laura Lekkos, Michael Elliott, and Cory Tynan. The film is executive-produced by Bart Lipton, Michael Todd, and Kelly Rowland.

“Relationship Goals” begins streaming globally on Prime Video February 4. The project also stars Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh and Ryan Jamal Swain.